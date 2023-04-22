Telangana-AI Mission launches Telugu version of AI booklet

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM), an initiative of the Telangana State government, launched the Telugu version of an AI (Artificial Intelligence) booklet on Friday. The booklet aims to provide a basic introduction to artificial intelligence that is accessible and easy to understand for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The Telugu version of the booklet will make this information available to the Telugu-speaking community, helping them make informed decisions about how to use AI technologies in their daily lives. The language is simple enough for even children to develop a foundational understanding about artificial intelligence.

The launch was presided over by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (ITE&C), Rama Devi Lanka, Director-Emerging Technologies Wing (ITE&C), and Praveen Mokkapati, Lead for T-AIM. The launch of the Telugu version of the AI booklet is an important step in making educational resources about AI available to more people.

Jayesh Ranjan said, "Today marks an important milestone for the State of Telangana, as we launch the Telugu version of the AI for Everyone booklet. This effort will go a long way in spreading awareness and promoting understanding of AI among the Telugu-speaking population. We are committed to leveraging technology for the betterment of our people, and this launch is a step in that direction."