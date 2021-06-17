Telangana: All About The Yadadri Temple Re-Construction

The government has already spent thousands of crores on the re-construction of the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple. Officials estimated that Rs 200 crore would be required to complete the remaining works. Although the works pending in the temple were expected to complete in May, the coronavirus has become a major reason. On the other hand, the government has imposed a lockdown from May 12. Even the staff and priests in the temple were affected by this deadly disease. Along with them, the construction workers also went back to their hometowns due to the fear of Covid-19. As a result, works got stopped. As the situation is better now, the government plans to complete the remaining works by November or December.

If the devotees are allowed to temple without completing the remaining works, then there will be disturbances in completing the works. Thus, after the works are totally done, the government is thinking to re-open the temple.

Currently, 60,000 devotees visit the temple on the weekends. But after reopening the temple, it is estimated that one lakh people will visit it every day. Coming to Saturdays and Sundays, officials estimate that 2-3 lakh devotees will visit the temple.

Even the necessary arrangements are being made to provide the prasadams quickly. The government has allocated automatic laddu-making machines to cater to the needs of the prasadam. 3 to 4 lakh laddus can be made every day with the machines.

Construction, on the other hand, is proceeding according to Chief Minister KCR's intentions. In the same way, the ring road built around Temple City is going to stand like a 'Necklace' to the temple and will also add beauty to the surroundings.

Meanwhile, another question to be resolved is whether the government should collect funds from contributors and construct the cottages or leave it entirely to the donors. Still, discussions are going on this issue. Chief Minister KCR, on the other side, is contemplating the government taking over the task.