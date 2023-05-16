Telangana: All set for POLYCET tomorrow

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of POLYCET, the entrance test for admissions in polytechnic courses in Telangana state. The entrance test will be conducted on May 17th from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Through this entrance examination, admissions will be given in the engineering and non-engineering diploma courses as well as agriculture, horticulture and veterinary diploma courses in the government and private polytechnic colleges of the state. The entrance test will be conducted in 296 examination centres across the state. 58,468 boys and 47,188 girls applied for PolyCET 2023. A total of 1,05,656 people will appear for the examination.



Officials have advised the candidates to reach the examination centres an hour early. It has been clarified that there is no question of allowing entry into the examination centre even if it is a minute late. Students have been advised not to bring HB black pencil, eraser, blue or black pen with them. Those whose photo is not printed on the hall ticket are advised to bring one passport-size photo.