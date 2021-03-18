Telangana allocates Rs 5,225 crore for farm loan waiver

Telangana government allocated Rs 5,225 crore for the farm loan waiver and Rs 25,000 towards the agriculture sector in the budget 2021.



Presenting Telangana budget in the assembly, finance minister Harish Rao said that Rs 14,800 allocated to Rythu Bandhu scheme to support the farmers. The government allocated Rs 1,200 allocated to the Rythu Bhima scheme which is launched to provide insurance to the farmers.

Considering the dairy sector as important as the farming sector, around Rs 1,730 crore allocated to animal husbandry and fisheries.