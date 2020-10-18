Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Universities blink at IoE tag offer by Centre

Hyderabad: The State-run top colleges and universities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh arehesitant to get the Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag on the offer by the Union Minister of Education.



Reason being, the rules governing the IoE are reportedly stringent and target-oriented outcomes linked to performance.

According to sources, in the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the recent controversy in the case of Anna University is turned curious for several State Universities to opt for IoE scheme.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official from the APSCHE said, "certain norms are clear that the institution opting for the scheme should ensure that the faculty working under the scheme should not be transferred for a minimum period of three years."

The University with Potential for Excellence (UPE) and the College with Potential for Excellence (CPE) are two schemes being offered by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Of the two schemes, now apprehensions are brewing over opting for the IoE by the State universities. They include, that the university will have to admit students in large numbers from outside of the State. In turn, this might affect the existing reservation composition in the admissions into various courses.

It might also open the doors making the faculty from other States eligible to compete in the appointments.

Regarding colleges, the affiliating universities have to recommend the college for the grant of the CPE tag. The colleges will be extended financial assistance under the scheme for a maximum period of 10 years.

However, there will be periodic reviews of the performance. "Colleges failing to perform well will be issued a six-month notice. In case, they fail to cope up with the expected improvement levels, then, they will be stripped off the CPE status," said an official from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

But, the problem starts when the UGC withdraws the CPE, then the college has to refund the financial assistance given to it under the scheme along with penal interest," he said.

Since it is the college to which the scheme extended are the government-run colleges, then, the burden might fell on the State government. In case of non-payment, the UGC would adjust the sums extended in the grant paid or payable to the college under other schemes.

Also, the revoked CPE status of a college can be revived based on the improved performance of the college. But, the glitch is that no revival is allowed for two years from the date of revocation.

That apart, the UGC can also revoke the CPE tag if any college provides false information or data. Besides, the college will be put on a blacklist and not eligible to get any assistance from the UGC under any of its schemes. The CPE status shall also be revoked in case of misappropriation and misuse of funds.

The stringent rules and apprehensions are making several colleges older than 20 years not showing interest to apply for the scheme.