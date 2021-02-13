Telangana: Appreciable rise in night temperatures

Begumpet: The night temperature in Hyderabad from February 13 to 18 is to go up to 17, 18, 18, 18, 19 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the forecast listed in the IMD bulletin, with the outlook of fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later. The day temperatures would be 32, 32, 32, 32,32 and 33 during the six days.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, the city recorded the minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, up by 1.2 from the previous day. Its day temperature was 31 deg C.

In Telangana, Medak recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, as against the previous day's 13.5. The night temperatures in the State recorded an appreciable rise ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts, as mainly low level Easterlies/South-Easterlies(winds) prevailed over the State.

While they were normal by -1.5 to 1.5 degrees C in many parts, they were below normal in by -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The other night temperatures registered in the State were: Hakimpet 15.5, Adilabad 15.7, ,Dundigal 16.5, Hanamkonda 17, Nizamabad &Ramagundam 17.2 each, Khammam 19.4, Bhadrachalam 19.2, Nalgonda 19, Mahbubnagar 18.

Bhadrachalam turned hot recording the highest day temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, as against 32.6 the previous day. It was followed by Mahbubnagar 33.4, Adilabad 33.3, Nizamabad 33.2, Ramagundam 32.6, Medak 32.3, Nalgonda 32, Khammam 31.8, Dundigal&Hanamkonda 31.5 each, Hakimpet 30.9.