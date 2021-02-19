Telangana Archaka Sangam president Venkateshwara Sarma passes away

Kanakambhatla Venkateshwara Sarma, president of the Telangana Archaka Sangam passed away here on Friday. He was 55.

Sarma suffered injuries in a road accident in Gujarat on January 24 when he was on a pilgrimage tour along with others. The car in which they were travelling rammed into a water tanker when they were heading to Somanath temple. Adikmet Hanuman temple executive officer Srinivas and Pan Bazar Venugopala Swamy temple junior assistant Ramana were dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, Venkateshwara Sarma was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad. He breathed his last on Friday morning. Sarma is a native of Chennaram village in Nagarkurnool district and was recently elected as the president of Telangana Archaka Sangam.