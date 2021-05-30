Telangana: Asaduddin Owaisi demands government not to extend lockdown

Telangana Lockdown: MIM president and MP Asaduddin has asked the state government not to extend the lockdown in Telangana. He also made key suggestions to the state government on this issue. He said the state cabinet is meeting today to take a decision on the imposition of lockdown in Telangana and the lockdown should not be extended again in the state. Asaduddin, who has been opposed to the imposition of the lockdown from the beginning, emphasized the same thing now. Lockdown is not the solution to fight with the coronavirus. Asaduddin expressed concern that the lives of the poor were being ruined due to the lockdown. He said that corona cases were declining before the lockdown was imposed. He said the lockdown had not reduced cases. He also said that the state government can tackle the spread of Covid-19 even without imposing a lockdown.

Asaduddin said that everyone should accept the fact that there is a long fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only that, Asaduddin stressed that vaccination is the only long-term solution to the corona epidemic. He said poor people were suffering severely due to the lockdown. He said that people are facing many issues due to corona, poverty and police harassment. He said governments should look into the issue scientifically but take care with a humanitarian perspective.



Asaduddin said he strongly urged the state not to impose a lockdown. Or impose a mini lockdown in areas where Covid-19 positive cases are high. But, with 4 hours of relaxation, it is not fair to assume that 3.5 crore people will continue to live for weeks.







లాక్ డౌన్ పై నిర్ణయం తీసుకునేందుకు తెలంగాణ మంత్రివర్గం ఇవాళ సమావేశమవుతోంది. లాక్ డౌన్ పై నా వ్యతిరేకతను మరోమారు స్పష్టం చేస్తున్నాను. కోవిడ్ 19 ను ఎదుర్కొనేందుకు లాక్ డౌన్ పరిష్కారం కాదు. దీంతో పేదల జీవితాలు నాశనమవుతాయి.1/5 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 30, 2021



