Telangana Assembly Adjourned to December 16

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly has been adjourned to December 16, as announced by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. The decision came after a lively session on Friday, where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made an important announcement regarding the Telangana Thalli statue.

The session began with CM Revanth Reddy making a strong statement about the Telangana Thalli, emphasizing its significance as a symbol of the state’s identity and pride. Following his address, ministers and legislators shared their thoughts on the proposal, discussing how this statue could represent the spirit of Telangana.

Later in the day, the CM invited everyone to the Secretariat for an evening event celebrating the Telangana Thalli. He encouraged members and the public to attend, stressing the importance of coming together to honor the state’s culture and heritage. This invitation set the tone for the day’s proceedings.

However, before the assembly session could formally start, BRS leaders staged a protest outside the assembly, which led to their arrest by the police. Despite the disruption, the session continued as planned, with CM Revanth Reddy offering a detailed explanation of the statue's proposed design. This led to a brief but heated debate among members, with some suggesting changes to the design.

The assembly decided to officially celebrate December 9 every year as the "Avirbhava Dinotsavam" (Inception Day) of Telangana Thalli, recognizing the statue’s role in the state's identity.

After the discussions, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar announced that the assembly session would be adjourned until December 16, giving members more time to deliberate on the matter.