Telangana Assembly Imposes Ban on Photos and Videos, Drawing Opposition Criticism

In a significant development within the Telangana Assembly, the Secretariat has imposed a ban on photography and video recording within the premises. Warning boards have been placed in the lobby of the Assembly to ensure adherence to the new directive, which is expected to impact the media's access to legislative proceedings.

The decision has sparked strong reactions from opposition parties, particularly from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the state's principal opposition.

Critics argue that the ruling government’s actions contradict its democratic promises. The BRS claims that the Congress-led administration's slogan of “Praja Palana” is nothing more than a façade, accusing the government of implementing policies that suppress public participation and free expression within the legislative body.

Previously, no such restrictions were imposed, and members of the media, as well as the public, were allowed to capture images and videos during Assembly sessions. However, the recent changes have altered the landscape. While live TV broadcasts were already restricted during Assembly proceedings, this new ban extends to personal photography and videography.

The ban notice, alongside reports of the new rule, has been widely shared on social media, with many netizens expressing discontent over the move. Critics view it as an attempt to stifle opposition voices both within the Assembly and in public discourse.