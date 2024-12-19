Telangana Assembly Sessions Begin Amid Tensions

The Telangana Assembly sessions commenced today, but the opening day was marked by tension and strong reactions from Speaker, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, of the Assembly, who expressed frustration towards the opposition parties.

The Speaker criticized the opposition members for obstructing discussions in the Assembly, stating that it was inappropriate to prevent debates from taking place. He made it clear that such behavior would not be tolerated during the proceedings.

Adding to the tension, the Speaker made it clear that holding up placards inside the Assembly would not be permitted. He urged the opposition members to refrain from such actions and emphasized that such disruptions hinder the functioning of the Assembly.

In a stern directive, the Speaker advised opposition members to avoid entering the well of the house, warning that such behavior would not be accepted. This marks the beginning of what promises to be a highly charged and potentially contentious session.

With these firm statements, the Speaker set the tone for the Assembly's sessions, emphasizing the need for decorum and a smooth flow of discussions.