Telangana assembly Speaker Distributes Indiramma House Proceedings in Vikarabad

The Speaker of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly and Vikarabad MLA, Shri Gaddam Prasad Kumar, has presented proceedings to 613 beneficiaries of the Indiramma House scheme at the Vikarabad MLA Camp Office. This initiative aims to provide housing for the underprivileged in both Vikarabad town and mandal.

In attendance were District Collector Prateek Jain, Additional Collector Sudhir, various public representatives, officials, and the beneficiaries themselves. The Speaker allocated a total of 359 provisions for Vikarabad town and 254 for the surrounding mandal.

During the distribution, Speaker Prasad Kumar extended his best wishes to the female beneficiaries and highlighted the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who aimed to provide shelter for the poor. He noted that the current government, led by Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, is committed to similar objectives, ensuring that Indiramma Houses are accessible to those in need.

Prasad Kumar urged beneficiaries to commence construction immediately, emphasising that funding would be transferred in four installments directly to their bank accounts, eliminating middlemen from the process. He explained the disbursement structure, which includes one lakh rupees after each significant stage of construction.

This year, the Telangana government has allocated ₹22,500 crores for the construction of 450,000 houses, with each constituency set to receive a specific quota, including 7,000 houses earmarked for Vikarabad.

The Speaker lamented the financial constraints resulting from a significant debt inherited from the previous administration, which has impeded the allocation of immediate housing solutions. He condemned the previous government's failures, which he described as a "government of words" and praised the current administration as one of action.

Highlighting various welfare schemes, he mentioned the distribution of fine rice to 90 lakh families, loan waivers for 2.5 million farmers, and free electricity for low-income households. Additionally, he reported that ₹1,000 crores would soon be disbursed to farmers in support of monsoon agriculture.

Prasad Kumar reaffirmed his commitment to developing Vikarabad, which he stated had regressed in the previous decade, and outlined ambitious plans for infrastructure, including CC road construction and the establishment of industrial parks. He also disclosed a significant investment to transform Ananthagiri into a major tourist destination.

Concluding his remarks, he warned the public against the misleading statements of the former ruling party, reinforcing the need for accountability in governance.





