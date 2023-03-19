Telangana: Bail granted to A3 accused Niharika in Naveen murder case, to be release today

A crucial development has taken place in the Naveen murder case which created a sensation in Telangana as the Ranga Reddy district court has granted bail for Harihara Krishna's girlfriend Niharika who will be released today.



The police have registered a case against A1 Harihara Krishna, A2 Hari Friend Hasan and A3 Niharika in the case of Naveen's murder which has created a stir in the state. It is learned that the police have registered a case against Hasan and Niharika for not informing about the murder besides deleting the information on the phone and questioned the role of both of them in Naveen's murder.



On this occasion, Niharika and Hassan told the details they knew about the murder. Niharika remained silent during police interrogation for a few days and threatened to commit suicide if the police interrogated her. In this order, Niharika was taken to the Sakhi center by the police and given counselling.



After that, Niharika was detained and interrogated where it was found that Niharika gave Hari Rs 1500 and found that Harihara Krishna killed Naveen for Niharika. He said that Naveen has been harassing Niharika for some time and confessed that he killed him.