Telangana banks power surge in Atal Pension Yojana coverage

Hyderabad: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Government of India, conducted an outreach programme for banks and Lead District Managers (LDMs) of Telangana at the Union Bank of India Staff Training Centre, Gachibowli, on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, PFRDA Chief General Manager Pravesh Kumar highlighted the strong performance of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), stating that the scheme recorded its fastest-ever enrolment of one crore subscribers during the current financial year.

Cumulatively, banks across the country have enrolled 8.59 crore subscribers under APY. He said Telangana banks have already achieved 61 per cent of their annual APY targets for FY 2025-26 and expressed confidence that the state would surpass the goal. Emphasising APY’s assured pension and government-backed security, he called for greater focus on enrolling workers from the unorganised sector in both rural and urban areas.

SLBC Convener and SBI Deputy General Manager Priyabrata Mishra said APY plays a crucial role in providing old-age social security. He noted that banks in Telangana enrolled 2,98,658 subscribers during FY 2025-26 up to December 31, 2025. Other officials from NABARD, RBI and Union Bank of India also addressed the programme, stressing the need for awareness-driven enrolment.