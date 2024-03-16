Telangana begins vehicles registration with ‘TG’ code

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Transport department on Friday started registration of new motor vehicles with ‘TG’ code allotted to the State, replacing the ‘TS’ prefix. Officials began issuing registration numbers.

Transport Commissioner Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash launched the TG series at Khairatabad RTA office. In the central zone of Hyderabad, the department issued first number TS 09 0001. Vehicle-owner Rudraraju Rajeev Kumar was happy to get the number in auction.

The Centre on March 12 permitted the Stat government to register motor vehicles with TG code replacing TS. The registration of new vehicles began in other districts. Hundreds of people who purchased new vehicles since March 12, were waiting for registration.

The districts have been allotted codes with unique number series. The registration in Hyderabad will happen under six different series depending on the zone. The neighbouring Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts have been allotted two series, while the remaining districts will have one series each. According to RTA, there are a total 1,63,51,155 vehicles in the State. With the AP series registered vehicles are 70,68,252 and TS series 92,82,903.

Dr Prakash said the whole process of changing from TS to TS was completed late night on Thursday following government orders. On the first day, the RTA in Khairatabad earned Rs 30.49 lakh through auction of fancy registration numbers.

The number TG 09 0001 was auctioned for Rs 9.61 lakh. The second highest auction registration number was TG 09 0909 worth Rs 2.3 lakh by Bhavyasindhu Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, and the third number TG 09 0005 was auctioned for Rs 2.21 lakh by Shanvitha Reddy Alleti.

The registration numbers TG 09 0002 was auctioned for Rs 1.22 lakh by Dhushyanth Reddy Minnamreddy, TG 09 0369 worth Rs 1.20 lakh by Satori Designs and TG 09 0007 worth Rs 1.07 lakh by Sangana Hari Haranatha Reddy.

On February 4 the Telangana government had decided to change the State’s abbreviation to ‘TG’ from ‘TS’. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by CM A Revanth Reddy. On February 20 he requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to change the abbreviation; on March 12 Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a gazette notification.

The registering authority codes for the Greater Hyderabad Ranga Reddy are (TG-07), Medchal -Malkajgiri (TG-08), Hyderabad (TG-09,10,11,12,13,14). The Police department vehicles under 09 start with ‘P’.

The series with T, U, V, W, X, and Y will be used for transport vehicles, including tractors- trailers. All the *series starting with ‘Z’ will be allotted to RTC.