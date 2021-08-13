Telangana: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay's padayatra is named as 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay is all set to take up padayatra from August 24. In this context, BJP has named the Padayatra as Praja Sangrama Yatra. To this end, MLA Raja Singh, BJP leaders Babu Mohan and Dr Chandrasekhar paid obeisance at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar on Friday and announced the name of the padayatra,





The padayatra continues from Bhagyalakshmi Temple to Huzurabad. However, it was originally scheduled to begin on August 9, but was postponed. MP Bandy Sanjay had to stay in Delhi as the BJP issued a whip to its MPs in the wake of the monsoon sessions of Parliament and introduction of key bills In this context, it has been decided to launch the Padayatra from August 24.



On the other hand, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be touring the state from the 16th of this month. Sanjay Padayatra was postponed due to various reasons as he had to participate in the event as well. Arrangements are being made to give a solid welcome to Kishan Reddy, who is coming to the state on the 16th of this month for the first time since taking charge as a Union cabinet minister.

Kishan Reddy will be warmly welcomed at Kodada in the Suryapeta district. However, it seems that Sanjay is likely to make a Padayatra to the Huzurabad constituency as soon as the by-election notification is released. BJP sources said he would tour there for a week.