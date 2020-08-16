Telangana BJP NVVS Prabhakar demands land tribunal

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State vice-president NVVS Prabhakar demanded the State government to appoint a land tribunal to clear the pending cases related to the land disputes in the State.



Addressing media here on Sunday, he also demanded the appointment of a judicial commission to probe the allegations of revenue officials misusing their office to transfer the wakf, endowment, custodian and government lands to the private parties. That apart, a series of incidents in which the State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught revenue officials accepting bribes exposes the rampant corruption.

Prabhakar found fault with the State government for confirming the quasi-judicial powers on the MROs, RDO leading to the increase in the revenue officials entering into shady land deals with the support of the leaders from the ruling party.

He demanded a review of the confirming of the quasi-judicial powers on the revenue officials of the ranks of MRO and RDO. He said that his party will also take the issue to the notice of the State Governor with a request to issue necessary directions to the government to take necessary steps to weed out corruption.

The BJP leader also found fault with the State government for not giving its nod for the prosecution of the officials facing the corruption cases filed against them by the ACB.