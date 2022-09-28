Telangana BJP welcomes ban on PFI by Central govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP unit on Wednesday welcomed the ban imposed by Central Government on PFI and all its affiliate organisations.

In press statement, the BJP unit said that a strong government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi can only take such decisive action, in the interest of national security.

It added that non-BJP State governments over years driven by their political compulsion of minority appeasement have let dangerous organisations like PFI grow nationally.

This tough, timely and thoughtful action by Modi government will ensure that divisive forces do not build national networks under the guise of social organisations, to further their hateful agenda of creating communal and religious disharmony in India.