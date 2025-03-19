Live
Telangana boosts sports development with Rs. 465 Crore Budget, plans Young India Sports University
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has set aside ₹465 crore for sports development in the 2025-26 budget, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing top-tier athletes and enhancing sports infrastructure.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced plans to establish Young India Sports University on a sprawling 200-acre campus in Hakimpet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The university will house 12 specialised academies, offering advanced training across multiple disciplines. The aim is to produce athletes capable of competing on the world stage.
A World-Class Sports Hub in the Making
Alongside the university, Telangana is developing a Sports Hub within Future City, designed to meet international standards. This facility will feature a Sports Science Centre and a Sports Medicine Centre, providing expert training, performance analysis, and injury rehabilitation. The government hopes this investment will turn Telangana into a centre for sporting excellence in India.
Honouring Telangana’s Sporting Heroes
Revanth Reddy took a moment to celebrate the achievements of Telangana’s athletes over the past year. He praised cricketer Mohammed Siraj for his standout performance in the T20 World Cup and Nikhat Zareen for her World Boxing Championship victory. Both have been recognised with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) positions in appreciation of their contributions.
The Chief Minister also highlighted para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji’s remarkable journey, calling her an inspiration. She made history as the first woman from Telangana to win a Paralympic medal in 2024. As a mark of recognition, she has been awarded a Group 2 government job.