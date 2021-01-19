Telangana: Boy dies, girl critical after lovers attempt suicide in Adilabad

In a tragic incident took place in Adilabad district, love couple commits suicide whete girlfriend's condition was critical as her boyfriend died in the incident. Going into details, this tragic incident took place in Degama village of Talamadugu Mandal Degama.

Gudem Sriram from the same village fell in love with a young woman of a different caste. The couple has been in love for some years and the elders rejected their love.

In this backdrop, the couple committed suicide by drinking insecticide. Gudem Shriram died as a result while the health condition of the young woman is critical. A case is being registered and investigated over the incident. Apart from the caste elders, the police are also investigating the members of both the families.