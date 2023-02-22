  • Menu
Telangana: Boy injured severely in yet another stray dogs attack in Hyderguda

In a yet another attack of stray dogs in Hyderguda of Ranga Reddy district, a boy injured at Erraboda Colony.

According to the details, as many as five members were injured in the dog attack and later a boy who was playing in front of the house was attacked and dragged to some distance. As the boy screamed loudly, the people nearby came and rescued him.

On the other hand, the residents of the city are panicking due to the series of dog attack incidents. They are scared and getting out of the houses. They are seeking the municipal authorities to save them from the clutches of stray dogs.

