Telangana: Bus veers off from the road in Ghatkesar, no casualties
Highlights
An RTC bus travelling from Jangaon to Uppal was involved in an accident near Aushpur, under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkesar police station. The driver attempted to evade a car, leading the bus to cross the central divider and veer onto an alternate route.
At the time of the mishap, there were 38 passengers on board. Fortunately, all passengers emerged from the incident unharmed.
The police have since conducted a thorough examination of the scene to assess the circumstances surrounding the accident.
