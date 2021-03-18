Telangana Cabinet approves budget outlay

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet on Wednesday approved the budget outlay for 2021-22 financial year which is to be presented by State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday.

The government has proposed a nearly Rs 2 lakh crore budget outlay in the new fiscal year. The highest allocations would be made to the welfare sector followed by developmental programmes taken up for the uplift of backward classes and other poorer sections.

The by-election to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency also figured in the cabinet meeting. Sources said that the TRS chief instructed all ministers to gear up for the by-election after the budget session.

The CM also sought suggestions from the ministers to ensure TRS victory in the by-elections necessitated following the death of sitting MLA N Narasimhaiah in December last year.

