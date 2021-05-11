Telangana cabinet decides to impose lockdown from tomorrow amid the rise in covid-19 cases

Lockdown in Telangana: Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day in the state. The epidemic is not coming under control despite a night curfew imposed on covid-19. In this context, many organizations, including the Telangana High Court, said the right way is to impose a lockdown.

In the wake of this, the government decided to impose a lockdown in the state. A complete lockdown will take effect in the state on Wednesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The government took this decision during a cabinet meeting.

In the wake of the lockdown, only daily necessities will be allowed from 6 am to 10 am. The cabinet has decided to call for global tenders for the purchase of the vaccine.

Earlier, Chief Minister KCR, including the then Health Minister Eatala Rajender, also decided not to go with lock down. The same thing has been clarified many times. The state cabinet, which met in the wake of the latest situation, decided to impose a lock-down for 10 days. The state cabinet also decided to call for global tenders for vaccine manufacturing from vaccine manufacturers in Telangana.