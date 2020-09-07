Telangana Cabinet meet today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of his Cabinet on Monday night to seek its approval to the proposed Revenue Act and other Bills to be introduced in the Assembly session.

The State government is planning to overhaul the entire Revenue department by bringing in a new Act ensuring more transparency and speedy disposal of land-related disputes of the farming community. The Bills pertaining to the administration of Greater Hyderabad, agriculture and revenue-generating departments will also be discussed in the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet will also discuss the issues of corona pandemic and the extension of support to the farmers who lost their crops in the recent rains.