Telangana Cabinet Meeting Postponed to 28th
The Telangana state cabinet meeting, originally scheduled for 25th of this month under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has been postponed. The delay is due to five ministers currently in Delhi, prompting a decision to reschedule the cabinet meeting to 28th October at 2 pm.
Of the five ministers, three—Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, and Vakiti Srihari—are attending the All India Congress Committee (AICC) OBC meeting in Delhi upon directives from the Congress high command. The other two, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, are also in the capital for crucial discussions and meetings related to party affairs.
In an effort to ensure full attendance, CM Revanth Reddy has opted for the new date. The upcoming meeting is expected to address several significant issues, including farmers' concerns, monsoon cultivation, power supply, new policies, land surveys, and loan waivers.