Telangana Cabinet Meeting Set for Key Decisions

The Telangana government will convene for an important cabinet meeting today at 3 pm in the Secretariat, chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The agenda prominently features discussions on BC reservations and local body elections.

Ministers will review the report submitted by a legal expert committee concerning BC reservations within these elections. Notably, an ordinance is expected to be introduced to repeal the existing 'two-child rule' currently applied to local body elections.

Further discussions will encompass the revitalisation of the SLBC tunnel works, the design tenders for the revival of the Kaleshwaram project, and the construction of the Pranahita-Chevella project, along with the Munneru Vagu retaining wall. Among other topics, the cabinet will also deliberate on matters related to the Panchayat Raj and R&D departments.

Additionally, the cabinet is anticipated to approve the proposal to name former minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy in connection with the SRSP Stage-2 project. Overall, today’s cabinet meeting is poised to serve as a crucial forum for significant decisions aimed at the progressive development of the state.