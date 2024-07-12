Telangana Cabinet sub-committee issues decisions on GO 317 applications

Hyderabad : The Cabinet sub-committee constituted on GO 317 has directed the GAD officials to send the applications made to the committee to their respective department heads.

The Cabinet sub-committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Health Minister, Telangana Damodar Rajanarsimha on Thursday. Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar participated in this meeting. The sub-committee announced several key decisions in this meeting. Among the important decisions were- the committee took a positive decision on the applications made by spouses, medical, mutual, wives, and husbands of central government employees. The Cabinet sub-committee directed the GAD officials to send the applications made to the Cabinet sub-committee to the respective department heads. After sending the remaining applications to various departments and examining them, the committee decided to bring them back to the attention of the Cabinet sub-committee. State government secretary Raghunandan Rao, Sivashankar (retired IAS), and GAD officials participated in the cabinet sub-committee meeting.