Telangana cabinet to meet today ahead of Assembly budget sessions

The Telangana cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be held today. During the meeting, the cabinet will approve the 2022-23 state annual budget, which will be introduced in the assembly sessions starting on Monday.



The cabinet will discuss the funds to be allocated for the development of welfare schemes, especially for the Dalit Bandhu scheme, and take an appropriate decision. It is reported that the budget of Telangana has been estimated at Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Information on departmental allocations, job recruitments, and the introduction of the new scheme will be discussed at the cabinet meeting.



Meanwhile, the police have beefed up security in the wake of the Assembly budget meetings and arranged security in the vicinity of the assembly.



Special arrangements were also made on the Assembly premises setting up signboards and measures are being taken to avoid inconvenience to anyone. This time, however, the Assembly budget meetings will begin without a speech by the governor. The government's decision to hold meetings without a governor's speech has sparked outrage.

The opposition parties are incensed that KCR does not care about assembly traditions. BJP leaders expressed displeasure over the governor and women are being insulted in it. However, the government sources claim that the assembly meetings will be held without governor speech as the past assembly sessions have not been prorogated as it was postponed indefinitely.