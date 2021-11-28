Telangana cabinet to meet tomorrow to discuss on grain procurement and cultivation

The Telangana state cabinet will meet tomorrow afternoon under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Cabinet meeting will be held on Monday at 2 pm at Pragati Bhavan. Against this backdrop, CM KCR directed CS Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for this. Grain purchases and cultivation of yasangi crops will be discussed in the cabinet along with other topics including corona conditions.



The state government has reiterated that farmers in the state should not cultivate paddy as the Food Corporation of India has decided not to procure paraboiled (salted) rice from Telangana. He has made it clear that the seasonal rice harvest is favorable for Biyani in view of the prevailing weather conditions in the state. To this end, Chief Secretary to the State Government Somesh Kumar on Saturday held a video conference with DGP M Mahender Reddy and district collectors, SPs and other officials.



On this occasion, CS‌ said that rice should not be cultivated in Yasangi and it should be made clear that it can be cultivated only if the seed companies have an agreement with the millers or for their own needs. The districts were directed to see to it that the process of procurement of monsoon grain went smoothly. It was suggested that new purchasing centres be set up where necessary.