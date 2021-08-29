Telangana: CCS police obtains crucial evidence over irregularities Karvy company

The CCS police have obtained key evidence in the case of Karvy MD Parthasarathy, who is facing charges of bank loan evasion and diversion of funds. CCS‌ police cracked down on the irregularities and found the clients have duped Rs 780 crore. It is learned that 720 crore shares were mortgaged and borrowed from banks and evaded Rs. 1200 crore loan to banks. In addition, he had resorted to Rs. 3000 crore scam in Telangana.



The amount of Karvy assets was deposited in the Parthasarathy banks and the CCS police have already identified the bank lockers in this regard. Officials have already frozen 6 bank loan accounts borrowed by Karvy Company, of which nearly Rs. 13 crores liquid cash was identified.



Meanwhile, Parthasarathy's custody ended two days ago and the CCS police will take him into police custody for another two days for questioning.