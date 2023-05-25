Telangana celebrates milestone in fight against blindness

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s ambitious drive to eradicate controllable blindness has achieved a significant milestone, with 1.50 crore screenings conducted. The Kanti Velugu programme, aimed at creating a blindness-free Telangana, has successfully screened over 1,52,61,763 individuals and provided reading glasses to more than 21.66 lakh people.

Wide coverage and progress

Eye tests have been completed in 11,260 Gram Panchayat wards and 2981 Municipal wards across the State. The programme, launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, commenced with the first phase in August

and distributed spectacles to 50 lakh people after conducting free eye examinations for 1.50 crore individuals.

Successful second phase

Following the success of the initial phase, the second phase of the Kanti Velugu programme commenced in Khammam on January 18. The government aims to complete eye tests for all residents within the targeted 100 working days, ensuring uninterrupted medical services and involving public representatives from various departments.

Positive outcomes

The program has yielded encouraging results, with 17,41,782 prescription glasses distributed, and a staggering 1,13,52,870 individuals found to have no eye problems. The government remains committed to comprehensive eye care and the welfare of its citizens.