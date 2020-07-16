X
Telangana: Chemists told to maintain stocks of essential medicines

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration of Telangana Director Dr Preeti Meena has directed retailers and wholesalers to take all pro-active steps to ensure the availability of the formulations of the essential drugs in their respective outlets and dispense the said drugs in accordance with the provisions of drugs and cosmetic rules.

The listed drugs includes azithromycin or doxycycline or amoxycillin with clavulanic acid or cefixime or cefotaxime, cetrize or fexofenadine, paracetamol, dexamethasone or methyl predinisolone, multivitams-zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, cough syrups (benadryl, ambroxyl), hydroxychloroquine, oseltamvir. Further, the manufacturers of these drugs are directed to carry out production of the said essential drugs to main adequate supply. The DCA letter was sent to all chemists and druggists, wholesale distributors and pharmaceutical manufacturers in the State.

