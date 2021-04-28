Telangana: Chief Justice Hima Kohli chides DGP

Hyderabad: The Chief Justice Hima Kohli, after going through a report filed by the Director General of Police, Telangana observed that she was surprised to see that only four cases were booked by the police for not maintaining social distancing; "Is it a joke? If the police can check a car parking area at any place randomly, they can find a minimum of 15 cases and this figure furnished by the DGP is a laughable figure.

Similarly, only two cases have been booked for large gatherings. It appears that the police are not doing their duty and 43,022 (figure to be verified) have been booked for not wearing masks," she noted.

The Chief Justice directed the DGP to sensitise local police on the norms of wearing masks and added that any violation should just be dealt with strictly.

"It is the responsibility of the State to enforce norms of social distancing and it is equally the responsibility of the individuals to follow the SOPs laid down in this regard," she said, ordering the DGP to explain the steps taken in this regard in the next report.

The Chief Justice further found fault with the report of the DGP where there was no mention of vaccinating the prisoners, orphans and destitute.

She also faulted with the State government in sticking to its earlier SOP allowing 200 people for marriages and 50 people for funerals. For further hearing, the matter was adjourned to May 5.