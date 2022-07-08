Telangana: Chief Secretary holds conference with collectors over revenue conferences

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a video conference with Collectors, Additional Collectors, RDOs and other revenue officials on the conduct of revenue conferences as per CM KCR's orders. The Chief Secretary to the Government said that special teams should be formed with District Collectors, Additional Collectors and RDOs to successfully organize the mandal level revenue conferences to be held from 15th of this month.

He suggested that the revenue conference schedule should be widely publicized and ordered to make special arrangements along with mobile e-service center, internet and other infrastructure at the conference venues.

All applications received in these revenue conferences should be given receipts. The district officials have been asked to come with comprehensive information for the Collectors' meeting to be held by the Chief Minister on 11th of this month.

It is known that the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to hold revenue conferences to resolve pending land disputes in the state. The meetings will be held for three days in each mandal to resolve the disputes over the lands.