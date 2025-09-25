Telangana CID dismantles first-ever inter-state illegal online betting network

Hyderabad: Telangana CID conducted an unprecedented, multi-state operation that led to the busting of an illegal online betting racket stretching across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab, resulting in the arrest of eight key operators and the seizure of critical digital evidence. It also warned of booking cases on celebrities and Influencers endorsing it.

Six dedicated CID teams led the crackdown and raided six locations in the three states over Monday and Tuesday, targeting individuals running the illicit operations via six mobile apps, Taj0077 and Fairplay.live, Andhra365, Vlbook, Telugu365, and Yes365.

The apps attracted thousands of users and caused widespread financial losses, particularly luring youth with the promise of quick money, while operating under the radar with extensive technical infrastructure. During the raids, authorities seized a large cache of hardware, servers, and data storage devices containing crucial transaction records and user data.

Police investigations revealed that these operators had established a cross-state network, managing ground-level operations while the masterminds behind the betting platforms are suspected of being based abroad. The apps granted users access to illegal wagering on multiple events, from cricket matches to casinos, leveraging international payment gateways and exploiting legal loopholes, ultimately resulting in huge sums flowing out of the country. Telangana CID officials confirmed that digital forensics teams are examining financial trails and encrypted communication to trace the kingpins, who coordinated entire betting syndicates remotely.

This operation also spotlighted the ongoing investigation into celebrities, including Vijay Devarakonda, Navdeep, Raashi Khanna, and social media influencers who promoted these betting platforms.

According to government sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier filed cases against 29 Telugu actors, YouTubers, and influencers for illegal endorsements, notably violating the Public Gambling Act, 1867; many were also questioned regarding involvement and promotional deals.

Telangana police have begun booking cases against these personalities in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and other districts, sending a clear public message that law enforcement is cracking down on organizers and those who lend legitimacy to illegal betting apps.

Telangana’s Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to pursue betting app cases and strengthen existing laws, vowing harsher penalties for organisers to deter further crime. While Telangana had implemented a law to ban online betting in 2017, the previous system was deemed ineffective. New legislative amendments are being proposed for stricter enforcement, reflecting the seriousness and public interest in eradicating online gambling.

Authorities have issued repeated advisories urging the public to be vigilant about such online scams. Victims or witnesses of illegal betting operations are encouraged to report cybercrime via official portals and helplines, ensuring prompt police intervention and protection against financial fraud. The CID continues its investigation, analyzing the seized data, identifying international links, and collaborating with cybercrime units to ensure justice for victims and halt the rapidly evolving betting ecosystem.

This multi-state operation signals a turning point in Telangana’s fight against cyber gambling and illegal betting syndicates, showcasing technological expertise and decisive legal action in the public interest.