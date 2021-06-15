Telangana: CJI NV Ramana Visits Yadari Sri Lakshminarasimha Temple

As CJI NV Ramana visits Hyderabad for the first time after taking the charge of CJI, he received a grand welcome from the Telangana government. Today morning, he and his wife paid a visit to Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha temple and gave prayers. Ministers Indrakaran Reddy and Jagadish Reddy gave a warm welcome to the CJI who came to Yadadri this morning. The Chief Justice was met at the freshly built VVIP guest home on the hill. They will have breakfast at the VVIP Guest House from 9.45 am to 10 pm and then CJI will then return from the Yadadri temple at 10 am.



Along with CJI NV Ramana, CM KCR and Governor Tamilsai were expected to visit Yadadri. Their tour was canceled due to unavoidable reasons.

CJI NV Ramana reached Yadadri by road at 8.30 am. They went directly to the newly built VVIP guest house on the Gutta.