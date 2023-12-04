Telangana CLP adopts second resolution

Live
The newly elected MLAs adopted a second resolution in the CLP meeting expressing gratitude to all senior leaders and national leaders for their support to Telangana PCC during the Assembly elections.
The CLP thanked all senior Congress leaders for participating in the intensified poll campaign in Telangana during the election.
The CLP already adopted the first resolution on delegating powers to AICC high command in the finalisation of the Chief Minister candidate in the meeting attended by Karnataka Congress President DK Siva Kumar and Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakre and AICC observers.
