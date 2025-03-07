Telangana CM Envisions Hyderabad As Global Competitor, Not Just An Indian Metro

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set his sights on positioning Hyderabad as a competitor to international urban centers rather than other Indian cities. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, Reddy articulated his vision to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city within five years.

"I am not going to compete with Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru or Delhi. I am going to compete with New York, Seoul, and other countries. No one can compete with my Telangana model," Reddy declared, emphasizing his global ambitions for the state capital.

The Chief Minister specifically contrasted Hyderabad with Ahmedabad, questioning the latter's infrastructure capabilities. He highlighted Hyderabad's advantages including its Outer Ring Road, international airport, and significant investments in pharmaceutical and IT sectors.

Reddy announced the establishment of a Future City Development Authority that will oversee the transformation of 30,000 acres of land into a modern urban center. "We are going to build such a beautiful city. Come visit it after five years, I am going to make Hyderabad the world's best city," he promised.

The Chief Minister also showcased Telangana's sporting infrastructure, noting that Hyderabad has successfully hosted international events like the World Military Games and Afro-Asian Games. He pointed to successful athletes from the region including Nikhat Zareen, Sania Mirza, and PV Sindhu.

Further cementing Hyderabad's global status, Reddy highlighted the upcoming 72nd Miss World competition scheduled for May 2025, which marks only the second time India will host this prestigious event. "If the Miss World pageant can be conducted in Hyderabad, why not the Olympics?" he challenged.