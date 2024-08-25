Telangana CM Joins NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024 at Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday. The marathon is one of the biggest running events in the city, with thousands of runners and fitness enthusiasts taking part.

CM Revanth Reddy, who is known for promoting fitness, flagged off the marathon and even ran a short distance with the participants. He encouraged everyone to make exercise a regular part of their lives, saying it’s important for both physical and mental health.

"The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is a great event that brings people together and promotes a healthy lifestyle. I’m happy to see so many people participating, which shows that fitness is becoming more important to everyone in our state," the Chief Minister said.

The marathon had different race categories, including a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K runs, so people of all ages and fitness levels could join. The event was well-organized with water stations, medical support, and volunteers cheering on the runners.

Many well-known personalities and sports lovers from Telangana also took part in the marathon, adding to the excitement. The Gachibowli Stadium was filled with energy as runners crossed the finish line, celebrating their efforts with their families and friends.

The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024 not only encouraged fitness but also supported social causes. Part of the money raised from the event will go to local charities, making it a special day for everyone involved.