Telangana: CM KCR appoints chairpersons for the five state level corporations

Ahead of the TRS party's wide range meeting on Friday to be attended by party leaders as well as public representatives and key leaders, the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had appointed chairpersons for the corporations. As many as five corporations were appointed the chairmen.



KCR. According to the reports, the former MLC Akula Lalita was appointed as Chairman of Telangana Women's Finance Corporation followed by Gajjela Nagesh as Chairman of Telangana Beverages Corporation, Patimeedi Jagan Mohan Rao as Chairman of Telangana State Technological Services, Juluri Gauri shankar as the Chairman of Telangana Sahitya Akademi, Dudimetla Balaraju Yadav has been appointed as the Chairman of Telangana Sheep and Goat Development Corporation. The official orders will be issued as per the directions of CM

Meanwhile, the TRS chief has appointed three chairmen for the three corporations. Among them was Manne Krishank, who was appointed as chairman of the Mineral Corporation, and Errolla Srinivas, chairman of the Medical Services Infra Development Corporation. Sai Chand has been appointed as the Chairman of the Warehousing Corporation respectively.

Telangana Chief Minister, TRS chief KCR is holding a key meeting today to be held at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. Ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad Chairmen, Corporation Chairmen, Zilla Co-operative Bank Chairmen and State Working Committee members would attend the meeting. On this occasion, it seems that KCR‌ will direct the party leaders to take the government schemes to the people. It is mainly expected that the chief minister would advise the cadre to intensify the counter-attack on the BJP.