Telangana CM KCR assures to make Hyderabad as 'Film Hub of India'

In the history of the new channels in two Telugu states, TV9 has launched a new star-studded program to honour many people from all quarters of of the society who have contributed to the development of society. Telangana CM KCR who graced the event as chief guest had praised the works of TV 9.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM KCR said that the meeting was like a regular meeting .. but TV9 has taken us to a different world. Rao as popularly known as praised the director, K Vishwanath on the occasion. "In recent years hundreds of movies are getting released but director K Viswanath stands apart from everyone with his out of the box movies which emphasises on the traditions, " KCR asserted.

KCR lauded TV 9 for its efforts on remembering the unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives for the society. "It is an ideal job for taking up such activities, " KCR added.

Speaking about setting up of Film Hub of India, CM KCR recalled his meeting with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the past who discussed about the Hyderabad film industry. He said that there have been many revolutionary changes in the film industry since the introduction of the small screen, Hyderabad, too, has reportedly grown up like Mumbai. "With the advice of Amitabh Bachchan, we will develop Hyderabad as a Film Hub of India," KCR said.

