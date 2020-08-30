Telangana CM KCR briefs Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan about safety protocols for Assembly session

Hyderabad: In a sudden development, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan on Saturday evening to offer his condolences following the death of Kanyakumari MP H Vasntha Kumar, who also happens to be the uncle of the Governor.



Vasantha Kumar, 70, was the president of Congress Working Committee, Tamil Nadu. He died on August 10. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai as he was infected with corona virus.

Later, the Governor in a tweet thanked the Chief Minister for calling on her and sharing her grief. She said, "Thank you honourable CM KCR garu for visiting Raj Bhavan Hyderabad and sharing the grief and offering the condolences on the demise of my uncle H Vasantha Kumar MP, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu."

During the meeting, it is learnt that the Chief Minister briefed the Governor about the forthcoming Assembly session and the proposed safety protocols that were being implemented. It may be mentioned here that the seating arrangement was being done in such a way that there would be social distancing between members.

However, according to sources, it is not known whether the SoP for Assembly would make it mandatory for MLAs, officials of the Assembly and those from various departments who would be required to be present in the Assembly and media to undergo corona test before the session begins or not. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had announced on Friday that corona test would be necessary for all those who be attending the Lok Sabha.

During his meeting with the Governor, KCR is said to have apprised her about the Covid-19 situation in the State and the measures the government had taken so far. He further told her that the number of cases had come down and the government was hopeful that things would further improve in the days to come.