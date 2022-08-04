Telangana CM KCR congratulates police on setting up Command Control Centre

Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao said that as long as human society exists, the policing system will continue continuously, and the stronger and better the system is, the more protection and security the society will have. He was speaking after inaugurating the Police Command Control Center at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Thursday.

CM KCR said that no one would have expected such a commanding system to come in Hyderabad, but we have proved that anything is possible with sincerity and determination. CM KCR said that DGP Mahender Reddy was the main inspiration, architect, designer, and main person for the construction of this building. "All the credit should go to him, and also the concerned minister, departments, and companies who contributed to the construction of this building should be thanked for being a part of it," KCR said.

Police Command Control Center at Banjara Hills

He recalled that Mahender Reddy had said at that time that although the management of the CCC is under the authority of the police department, it would be useful for the entire administration. "Heartfelt congratulations to the Telangana Police Department for setting up a great platform to display great work," CM KCR said explaining that this building was supposed to be completed two years ago, but there was a little delay due to Corona.



CM KCR saluted the police who are working for the society and said that he wishes to see a cultured policing system across the board. He called upon the police department to work effectively to curb drugs and drive out the epidemic. He assured that the government will always support the police. CM KCR also mentioned the issue of women's safety when he went abroad. He said that he hopes that Telangana policing system as friendly police will stand as an inspiration for the country.