Telangana: CM KCR conveys Ramadan greetings to muslims of the state

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended his best wishes to the Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan (Eid-ul-Fitr). He wished all the Muslim brothers and sisters to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr happily and seek the blessings of Allah with holy prayers. Regular fasting and prayers during the month of Ramadan promote a disciplined lifestyle and spirituality.



The CM recalled that the festival of Ramadan conveys the message of human service to all mankind. He said that Telangana was an ideal for the country in the preservation of secularism and religious harmony and asserted that the state government was working in good faith for the betterment of the Muslim minorities and was implementing a number of programs every year allocating huge funds for their welfare.



On the occasion of Basaveshwar's birth anniversary, Chief Minister K Chamdrasekhar Rao extended his best wishes. CM KCR lauded Basaveshwar as a progressive who worked tirelessly to eradicate caste, creed and gender discrimination in the society. He recalled that Basaveshwara's doctrine had been revolutionary in the religious and social history of India and opined that the aspirations of the Basaveshwara were still feasible today.