Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday extended wishes to the citizens especially women on the festive occasion of state festival Bathukamma.

He said the festival symbolizes Telangana's self-respect and asked the people to celebrate the floral festival with great enthusiasm and devotion as it also emphasizes Telangana culture and tradition.

The Chief Minister prayed to the god to provide happiness and prosperity to all the people. He also hoped for a good growth of crops. He also requested all the people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the celebrations.

Nizamabad MLC-elect Kavitha also extended wishes to all the women on the festive occasion of Bathukamma. "Drawing inspiration from the festival, we all together will fight against coronavirus and celebrate the festival with joy and pomp," she said.



