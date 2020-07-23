Telangana CM KCR, KTR put Karimnagar on growth trajectory

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao started the separate Telangana movement with a demand for 'water, funds and jobs' to the people of Telangana from Karimnagar and achieved the separate statehood for Telangana successfully. From then onwards, Karimnagar proved to be lucky for the CM and he started many a projects from Karimnagar district only, said Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao.



In an exclusive interview to The Hans India on various developmental activities in the district and the importance of setting up of IT Tower and future plans for the development of Karimnagar city, Mayor Sunil Rao expressed his views on future plans.

The Mayor said while the Chief Minister who understands the problems of the district very well wanted to give a fillip to the IT sector and Minister for IT K T Rama Rao who has good grip over the subject took initiative and has decided to set up IT towers in all two-tier cities. The one, which he inaugurated on Tuesday, will help in providing employment opportunities to the educated rural youth. It can be said that a golden era for the IT sector has begun in the state.

Sunil Rao said that it was for the first time in the country, that IT tower has been constructed with flag and play method for providing jobs to the local youth with G+5 storey building in about 3 acres of land with an investment of around Rs 34 crore.

Around 6,000 people will either directly or indirectly get employment in the IT tower of Karimnagar city. Permission was given to about 17 companies for the establishment of their branches and offices in the IT tower and some of the companies have already started recruiting youth. KTR had even handed over appointment letters to some during the inauguration of the tower.

The Mayor said the tower has all modern facilities equipped with high range of wi-fi and peaceful atmosphere established in the middle of the city. Many NRIs, who are settled in other countries, are ready to begin their start-up companies in Karimnagar. Rao said the credit for turning Karimnagar into a happening place goes to two persons the Chief Minister and the IT Minister K T Rama Rao.