Telangana CM KCR performs Bhumi Puja for the construction of TRS office in Delhi

CM KCR on Thursday conducted a bhumi puja for the construction of the TRS Bhavan party office to be set up at Vasant Vihar in Delhi. The TRS office will be built on 1100 yards of land. On this occasion, KCR laid the foundation stone for the construction of the TRS Bhavan at Vasant Vihar. The function was attended by state ministers as well as TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, constituency in-charges, party state executive, and key leaders. TRS joins list of few regional parties building own office in Delhi.



According to the party sources, KCR plans to complete the construction of the building by Dussehra next year and invite leaders of various national and regional parties to the inauguration. KCR will stay in Delhi for three days as part of the tour.

As part of his visit to Delhi, CM KCR will also have the opportunity to meet several Union Ministers. However, officials said that no schedule has been finalised for the CM's meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

It is learned that the CM is likely to meet Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the wake of the public consultation on the Rangareddy Irrigation Project. The CM is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss other issues related to the state. KCR's visit to Delhi has sparked interest in political circles.