Telangana CM KCR shattered dreams of people: Congress

Hyderabad: The All-India Congress Committee In-charge Manickam Tagore appealed to the people of Telangana to think about their future and defeat Telangana Rashtra Samithi in next elections, as it has let down the aspirations of the people after coming to power.



While unveiling 'Vision 2023', towards achieving the Congress goal of winning at least 79 seats in next Assembly elections, he said people should not get lured by Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 which TRS leaders were paying to get their votes. Instead, they should vote for the Congress party to ensure a bright future for their children. The AICC In-charge was accompanied by TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders, who participated in Kisan Mazdoor Bachao Diwas at Sangareddy as part of Congress party's nationwide agitation against the three new farm bills introduced by the BJP government.

Addressing the meeting, Manickam Tagore said that the 'Vision 2023' was unveiled in Sangareddy as this was the place from where former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi filed her nomination papers to contest for Medak Lok Sabha constituency in 1980. He hoped that Sangareddy would turn lucky again for the Congress party and it would come to power in 2023. He expressed confidence that the next CM of Telangana would be a Congress leader and also assured that Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy would be made cabinet minister. "When Congress party could fight and defeat British to get freedom for the country, it is not difficult for us to beat K Chandrashekar Rao in the next elections," he said.

Tagore said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi granted statehood for Telangana to ensure that all sections of the society benefit from it. However, he said except for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family, no one benefitted from the formation of Telangana. Stating that the original dream of Telangana has remained unrealised, he alleged that K Chandrashekar Rao and his family were accumulating huge wealth illegally and soon he might become richer than Mukesh Ambani. "While Mukesh Ambani is earning money doing business, KCR is earning money by taking commissions," he alleged.