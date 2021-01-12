Telangana CM KCR Takes A Few Important Decisions In The Review Meeting

CM KCR made several key decisions in the cabinet meeting. Education officials have been instructed to keep schools open from February. Similarly, several suggestions have been made to the Revenue Department to make changes and additions to make the Dharani portal a success. He told the good news to the employees about salaries and promotions. CM KCR conducted a review meeting on land registration along with development and welfare programs in Telangana as well. The ministers had lengthy discussions with the Collectors of all districts, Revenue, Panchayati Raj, Municipal, Medical and other departments on important issues and took several key decisions. It was similarly ordered to make arrangements across the state on the distribution of corona vaccination.

CM KCR provided another sweetener to Telangana employees. As a New Year's gift, the CM KCR decided to increase wages and reduce the minimum service of employees for promotions from three to two years. He said the hike would apply to public sector employees, low-paid RTC staff and contract employees. The government has decided to increase the salaries of home guards, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, education volunteers and pensioners.

CM KCR decided to reopen educational institutions across the state from February 1. Authorities have been instructed to make arrangements by now. Classes are to be held for the ninth grade and beyond. If possible, the education department has informed the CM that classes will start from the 18th or 20th immediately after the Sankranthi festival. With the current situation, corona vaccination is also starting and classes should start from February 1, said CM KCR.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to resolve all issues related to the Revenue Department immediately. He also doled out that, to complete all the necessary changes and additions in the Dharani portal within a week. Chief Minister KCR directed to give immediate promotions in all the departments and to fill all the vacancies immediately at once. Similarly, the state should give high priority to forest restoration. It was ordered to build integrated markets and 'Vaikuntha Dhamas' in the towns according to the population.